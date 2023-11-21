NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 23, 2023) Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, (left), and Master Chief Rafael Barney, command master chief, NSA Souda Bay, (second from left), served food with other members of the installation leadership during a Thanksgiving meal hosted by Souda Bay's Minoan Taverna Galley on Nov. 23. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis)

