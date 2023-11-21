Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal [Image 12 of 16]

    NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal

    GREECE

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 23, 2023) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay's Minoan Taverna Galley hosted a Thanksgiving meal served by installation leadership on Nov. 23. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023 04:33
    Photo ID: 8137734
    VIRIN: 231123-N-AH609-1012-G
    Resolution: 3920x2940
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal [Image 16 of 16], by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal
    NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT