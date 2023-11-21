PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 23, 2023) – Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Denn Tulagan, from Murrieta, California, prepares stuffing for Thanksgiving dinner in the galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 23. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2023 22:57
|Photo ID:
|8137637
|VIRIN:
|231123-N-UA460-1209
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105) Celebrate Thanksgiving While Operating in the Philippine Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
