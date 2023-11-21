Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105) Celebrate Thanksgiving While Operating in the Philippine Sea [Image 3 of 6]

    Sailors Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105) Celebrate Thanksgiving While Operating in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 23, 2023) – Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Denn Tulagan, from Murrieta, California, prepares stuffing for Thanksgiving dinner in the galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 23. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.23.2023 22:57
    Photo ID: 8137637
    VIRIN: 231123-N-UA460-1209
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105) Celebrate Thanksgiving While Operating in the Philippine Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thanksgiving
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    CTF 71

