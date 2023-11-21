Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln celebrates Thanksgiving [Image 5 of 5]

    Abraham Lincoln celebrates Thanksgiving

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Thomas 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    231121-N-IT121-1137 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 23, 2023) Capt. Damon Loveless, right, executive officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) helps his daughter serve Sailors and their families food in the mess decks during the Thanksgiving meal aboard Abraham Lincoln. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Thomas)

    This work, Abraham Lincoln celebrates Thanksgiving [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ian Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN72
    United States Navy

