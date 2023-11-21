Abraham Lincoln celebrates Thanksgiving

231121-N-IT121-1137 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 23, 2023) Capt. Damon Loveless, right, executive officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) helps his daughter serve Sailors and their families food in the mess decks during the Thanksgiving meal aboard Abraham Lincoln. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Thomas)

