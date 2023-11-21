Abraham Lincoln celebrates Thanksgiving

231121-N-IT121-1099 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 23, 2023) Senior Chief Justin Webb, right, from Enola, Ark., assists in serving Sailors food on the mess decks during the Thanksgiving meal aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Thomas)

