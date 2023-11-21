2-69 “Panther” Battalion serves up Thanksgiving to U.S., NATO troops

U.S. Army leadership from 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, serve Thanksgiving meals to U.S. and multinational troops supporting NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Nov. 23, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

