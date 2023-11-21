Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-69 “Panther” Battalion serves up Thanksgiving to U.S., NATO troops [Image 3 of 6]

    2-69 “Panther” Battalion serves up Thanksgiving to U.S., NATO troops

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Phillip McFarland, the battalion operations sergeant major for 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, serves a Thanksgiving meal to a U.S. Soldier at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Nov. 23, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

