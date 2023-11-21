1-2 AD Thanksgiving

From the left, Lt. Col. Kyle Trottier, Sgt. 1st Class Roberta Adams, Col. Dwight Domengeaux, Jr., and Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Peña of 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, pose for a group photo at Camp Aachen, Germany, Nov. 23, 2023. 2nd Armored Brigade leaders came together to put their Soldier first, by serving them thanksgiving meals. This is a time-honored tradition for leaders to show their appreciation for their Soldiers, the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division is forward deployed to Europe in support of the 3rd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Jet Cortez)

