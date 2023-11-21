Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-2 AD Thanksgiving [Image 11 of 14]

    1-2 AD Thanksgiving

    CAMP AACHEN, GERMANY

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jet Cortez 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Kale Price, left, and Col. Dwight Domengeaux, Jr. of 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, cut the cake at Camp Aachen, Germany, Nov. 23, 2023. 2nd Armored Brigade leaders came together to put their Soldier first, by serving them thanksgiving meals. This is a time-honored tradition for leaders to show their appreciation for their Soldiers, the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division is forward deployed to Europe in support of the 3rd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Jet Cortez)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.23.2023 11:21
    VIRIN: 231123-A-EX105-1012
    Location: CAMP AACHEN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-2 AD Thanksgiving [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Jet Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Thanksgiving
    ArmyReserves
    StrongerTogether
    IronSoldier
    VictoryCorps

