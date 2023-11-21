Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Powidz Soldiers enjoy a Thanksgiving meal in Poland [Image 7 of 8]

    US Powidz Soldiers enjoy a Thanksgiving meal in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division’s Task Force Provider receive a Thanksgiving meal at the dining facility in Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, Nov. 23, 2023. The 3rd DSB is currently deployed as part of a rotation of forces supporting multinational training and operations across more than 13 countries in Europe to build interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and regional security partners and deter aggression on NATO’s eastern flank. Sustainment Soldiers stationed throughout Poland converged on FOS Karliki and FOS Powidz, where senior leaders served the holiday meal to honor their deployed Soldiers whose voluntary service is a credit to all Americans and that share a common commitment to defense of, and love for, the United States.

    IMAGE INFO

    VIRIN: 231123-A-CJ193-7000
    This work, US Powidz Soldiers enjoy a Thanksgiving meal in Poland [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    3ID Rock of the Marne

