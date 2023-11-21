US Powidz Soldiers enjoy a Thanksgiving meal in Poland

U.S. Army Capt. Delvon Lewis and Maj. Melanie Smith, both staff officers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division’s Task Force Provider pose for a photo during the Thanksgiving meal on Powidz, Poland, Nov. 23, 2023. The 3rd DSB is currently deployed as part of a rotation of forces supporting multinational training and operations across more than 13 countries in Europe to build interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and regional security partners and deter aggression on NATO’s eastern flank. Sustainment Soldiers stationed throughout Poland converged on FOS Karliki and FOS Powidz, where senior leaders served the holiday meal to honor their deployed Soldiers whose voluntary service is a credit to all Americans and that share a common commitment to defense of, and love for, the United States.

