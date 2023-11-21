1-2 AD Thanksgiving

From left, Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Peña of 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division thanks Spc. Cameron Hersberger of 343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment for his support during Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Aachen, Germany, Nov 23, 2023. The 343rd MPAD is a mobilized unit based in Little Rock, Arkansas that is responsible for gathering, producing, and distributing media to internal and external audiences, in order to demonstrate our direct support to NATO’s commitment to our alliances and partnerships by highlighting readiness, lethality and interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Abel Aungst)

