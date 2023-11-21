Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-2 AD Thanksgiving [Image 6 of 10]

    1-2 AD Thanksgiving

    CAMP AACHEN, GERMANY

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Abel Aungst 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    From left, Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Peña of 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division thanks Spc. Cameron Hersberger of 343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment for his support during Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Aachen, Germany, Nov 23, 2023. The 343rd MPAD is a mobilized unit based in Little Rock, Arkansas that is responsible for gathering, producing, and distributing media to internal and external audiences, in order to demonstrate our direct support to NATO’s commitment to our alliances and partnerships by highlighting readiness, lethality and interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Abel Aungst)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.23.2023 10:48
    Photo ID: 8137447
    VIRIN: 231123-A-VR477-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: CAMP AACHEN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-2 AD Thanksgiving [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Abel Aungst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Thanksgiving
    ArmyReserves
    StrongerTogether
    IronSoldier
    VictoryCorps

