From left, Pfc. Kale Price prepares to assist Col. Dwight Domengeaux, Jr. Commander of the 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division with the cutting of the Thanksgiving cake at Camp Aachen, Germany, Nov 23, 2023.. 2nd Armored brigade leaders came together to put their Soldiers first, by serving them thanksgiving meals. This is a time-honored tradition for leaders to show their appreciation for their Soldiers, the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division is forward deployed to Europe in support of the 3rd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Abel M. Aungst)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.23.2023 10:49 Photo ID: 8137446 VIRIN: 231123-A-VR477-1005 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.71 MB Location: CAMP AACHEN, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-2 AD Thanksgiving [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Abel Aungst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.