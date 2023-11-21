From left, Chief Warrant Officer 2, Shaklia House-Warmington, Maj. Asian Izadi, and Sgt. Maj. Joseph Russell of 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division pose for a picture prior to cutting the Turkey for Thanksgiving. 2nd Armored brigade leaders came together to put their Soldiers first, by serving them thanksgiving meals. This is a time-honored tradition for leaders to show their appreciation for their Soldiers, the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division is forward deployed to Europe in support of the 3rd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Abel M. Aungst)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.23.2023 10:50 Photo ID: 8137445 VIRIN: 231123-A-VR477-1004 Resolution: 5612x3741 Size: 2.3 MB Location: CAMP AACHEN, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-2 AD Thanksgiving [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Abel Aungst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.