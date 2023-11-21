U.S. Soldiers of 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division gather for a Thanksgiving meal on Camp Aachen, Germany, Nov. 23, 2023. 2nd Armored Brigade leaders came together to put their Soldiers first, by serving them thanksgiving meals. This is a time-honored tradition for leaders to show their appreciation for their Soldiers, the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division is forward deployed to Europe in support of the 3rd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.23.2023 10:40 Photo ID: 8137419 VIRIN: 231123-A-VC966-1019 Resolution: 4156x2624 Size: 7.22 MB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division serves Thanksgiving meal [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.