    2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division serves Thanksgiving meal [Image 6 of 8]

    2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division serves Thanksgiving meal

    GERMANY

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Spc. Cameron Hershberger 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers of 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division gather for a Thanksgiving meal at Camp Aachen, Germany, Nov. 23, 2023. 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division leaders came together to put their Soldiers first, by serving them thanksgiving meals. This is a time-honored tradition for leaders to show their appreciation for their Soldiers, the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division is forward deployed to Europe in support of the 3rd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.23.2023 10:42
    This work, 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division serves Thanksgiving meal [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Thanksgiving
    ArmyReserves
    StrongerTogether
    IronSoldier
    VictoryCorps

