U.S. Army Pfc. Tijvan Rock, from Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 3rd Infantry Division, grabs some napkins and forks for his meal during Thanksgiving at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Nov. 23, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2023 08:56
|Photo ID:
|8137398
|VIRIN:
|231123-Z-JS531-1106
|Resolution:
|5767x4325
|Size:
|15.16 MB
|Location:
|ADAZI, LV
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Marne Soldiers celebrate Thanksgiving [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT