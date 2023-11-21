Task Force Marne Soldiers celebrate Thanksgiving

U.S. Army Pfc. Tijvan Rock, from Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 3rd Infantry Division, grabs some napkins and forks for his meal during Thanksgiving at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Nov. 23, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

