    Task Force Marne Soldiers celebrate Thanksgiving [Image 2 of 3]

    Task Force Marne Soldiers celebrate Thanksgiving

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Jesse Kobussen, first sergeant of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, and Capt. Sean Ballesteros-Perez, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 3rd Infantry Division, serve a Thanksgiving meal to Soldiers to celebrate the holiday at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Nov. 23, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII Abn Corps
    Rock Of The Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

