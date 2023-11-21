U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Jesse Kobussen, first sergeant of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, and Capt. Sean Ballesteros-Perez, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 3rd Infantry Division, serve a Thanksgiving meal to Soldiers to celebrate the holiday at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Nov. 23, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.23.2023 08:56 Photo ID: 8137397 VIRIN: 231123-Z-JS531-1053 Resolution: 5045x3784 Size: 8.44 MB Location: ADAZI, LV Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Marne Soldiers celebrate Thanksgiving [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.