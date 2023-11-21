Thanksgiving at Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 23, 2023) - Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Tony Hunter from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess, seasons four turkey breasts during the installation's open galley event Thanksgiving Day November 23, 2023. More than 40 general mess staff members and temporarily assigned personnel from USS Milius (DDG 69) and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) started work at 4:30 a.m. this morning to ensure the 25 turkeys, 25 ribeye roasts, 18 hams, 60-pounds of shrimp and hundreds of pounds of produce, baked goods, among other traditional Thanksgiving dishes were ready to serve at the installation's annual open galley event. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

