YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 23, 2023) - Master Chief Boatswain's Mate Jeffrey Brooks, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka acting chief staff officer, takes an order for Thanksgiving dinner at the installation's Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess food service line November 23, 2023. More than 40 general mess staff members and temporarily assigned personnel from USS Milius (DDG 69) and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) started work at 4:30 a.m. this morning to ensure the 25 turkeys, 25 ribeye roasts, 18 hams, 60-pounds of shrimp and hundreds of pounds of produce, baked goods, among other traditional Thanksgiving dishes were ready to serve at the installation's annual open galley event. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.23.2023 02:15 Photo ID: 8137275 VIRIN: 231123-N-FG395-1039 Resolution: 8209x6157 Size: 29.62 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thanksgiving at Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess [Image 12 of 12], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.