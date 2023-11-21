Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thanksgiving at Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess [Image 6 of 12]

    Thanksgiving at Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.23.2023

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 23, 2023) - Master Chief Boatswain's Mate Jeffrey Brooks, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka acting chief staff officer, takes an order for Thanksgiving dinner at the installation's Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess food service line November 23, 2023. More than 40 general mess staff members and temporarily assigned personnel from USS Milius (DDG 69) and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) started work at 4:30 a.m. this morning to ensure the 25 turkeys, 25 ribeye roasts, 18 hams, 60-pounds of shrimp and hundreds of pounds of produce, baked goods, among other traditional Thanksgiving dishes were ready to serve at the installation's annual open galley event. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.23.2023 02:15
    Photo ID: 8137275
    VIRIN: 231123-N-FG395-1039
    Resolution: 8209x6157
    Size: 29.62 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

