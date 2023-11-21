PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 22, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) fires the Close-In Weapons System during a live-fire exercise while operating in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 22. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2023 01:38
|Photo ID:
|8137272
|VIRIN:
|231122-N-UA460-1054
|Resolution:
|1534x1001
|Size:
|75.22 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise with Close-In Weapons System [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
