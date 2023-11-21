PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 22, 2023) – Fire Controlman 2nd Class Victor Deltoro, from National City, California, conducts pre-operational checks before firing the Close-In Weapons System during a live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 22. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.23.2023 01:38 Photo ID: 8137270 VIRIN: 231122-N-UA460-1034 Resolution: 4126x6435 Size: 1022.75 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise with Close-In Weapons System [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.