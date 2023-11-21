PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 22, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) fires the Close-In Weapons System during a live-fire exercise while operating in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 22. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.23.2023 01:38 Photo ID: 8137269 VIRIN: 231122-N-UA460-1001 Resolution: 1747x1080 Size: 119.43 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise with Close-In Weapons System [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.