Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    In-port Emergency Team Drill Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 20 of 20]

    In-port Emergency Team Drill Aboard USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    231121-N-VR794-1090 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 21, 2023) – A Sailor dons a self-contained breathing apparatus respirator during an in-port emergency team drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 21. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.23.2023 00:19
    Photo ID: 8137261
    VIRIN: 231121-N-VR794-1090
    Resolution: 5144x3429
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In-port Emergency Team Drill Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Senior Chief Retail Services Specialist Paul Mendoza Frocks to Master Chief
    Senior Chief Retail Services Specialist Paul Mendoza Frocks to Master Chief
    Senior Chief Retail Services Specialist Paul Mendoza Frocks to Master Chief
    Senior Chief Retail Services Specialist Paul Mendoza Frocks to Master Chief
    Senior Chief Retail Services Specialist Paul Mendoza Frocks to Master Chief
    Senior Chief Retail Services Specialist Paul Mendoza Frocks to Master Chief
    Maintenance Aboard USS Tripoli
    Maintenance Aboard USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli Safety Stand Down and Car Show
    USS Tripoli Safety Stand Down and Car Show
    USS Tripoli Safety Stand Down and Car Show
    USS Tripoli Safety Stand Down and Car Show
    USS Tripoli Safety Stand Down and Car Show
    USS Tripoli Safety Stand Down and Car Show
    USS Tripoli Safety Stand Down and Car Show
    Maintenance Aboard USS Tripoli
    Maintenance Aboard USS Tripoli
    Maintenance Aboard USS Tripoli
    In-port Emergency Team Drill Aboard USS Tripoli
    In-port Emergency Team Drill Aboard USS Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drill
    Team
    Sailor
    US Navy
    Emergency
    USS Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT