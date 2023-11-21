231121-N-VR794-1090 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 21, 2023) – A Sailor dons a self-contained breathing apparatus respirator during an in-port emergency team drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 21. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2023 00:19
|Photo ID:
|8137261
|VIRIN:
|231121-N-VR794-1090
|Resolution:
|5144x3429
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, In-port Emergency Team Drill Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
