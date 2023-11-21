231121-N-VR794-1060 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 21, 2023) – Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Tionne Lopez, from Bridgeport, Connecticut, tests a handheld radio during an in-port emergency team drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 21. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2023 00:19
|Photo ID:
|8137260
|VIRIN:
|231121-N-VR794-1060
|Resolution:
|4700x3454
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|BRIDGEPORT, CT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, In-port Emergency Team Drill Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
