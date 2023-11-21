Maintenance Aboard USS Tripoli

231120-N-VR794-1138 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 20, 2023) – Airman Apprentice Eric Gammahernandez, from Los Angeles, chips paint with a needle gun aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)
Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
Date Posted:
|11.23.2023 00:19
Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
