    Maintenance Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 18 of 20]

    Maintenance Aboard USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    231120-N-VR794-1138 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 20, 2023) – Airman Apprentice Eric Gammahernandez, from Los Angeles, chips paint with a needle gun aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.23.2023 00:19
    Photo ID: 8137259
    VIRIN: 231120-N-VR794-1138
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Repair
    Sailor
    Maintenance
    US Navy
    USS Tripoli

