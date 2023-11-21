231120-N-VR794-1073 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 20, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Marx Karl Rances, from North Hollywood, California, scrubs a fire hose nozzle aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2023 00:19
|Photo ID:
|8137258
|VIRIN:
|231120-N-VR794-1073
|Resolution:
|3460x5190
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintenance Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
