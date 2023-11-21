USS Tripoli Safety Stand Down and Car Show

231117-N-RP000-1127 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 17, 2023) – Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) attend the command safety stand-down at the Harborside Sports and Fitness Complex field, Nov. 17. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Kristine Nool)
