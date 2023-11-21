Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Safety Stand Down and Car Show [Image 15 of 20]

    USS Tripoli Safety Stand Down and Car Show

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Seaman Kristinejoy Nool 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    231117-N-RP000-1127 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 17, 2023) – Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) attend the command safety stand-down at the Harborside Sports and Fitness Complex field, Nov. 17. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Kristine Nool)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.23.2023 00:19
    Photo ID: 8137256
    VIRIN: 231117-N-RP000-1127
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    This work, USS Tripoli Safety Stand Down and Car Show [Image 20 of 20], by SN Kristinejoy Nool, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Car Show
    Sailor
    US Navy
    USS Tripoli

