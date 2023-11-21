Col. Keith Young, 15th Wing deputy commander, reads a book for Native American Heritage Month at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 21, 2023. Young read books as part of an event to spread awareness of Native American culture to preschoolers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 20:35 Photo ID: 8137093 VIRIN: 231121-F-GM429-1083 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.27 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Celebrating Native American Heritage Month [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.