    Celebrating Native American Heritage Month [Image 3 of 3]

    Celebrating Native American Heritage Month

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Keith Young, 15th Wing deputy commander, reads a book for Native American Heritage Month at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 21, 2023. Young read books as part of an event to spread awareness of Native American culture to preschoolers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

