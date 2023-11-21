Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating Native American Heritage Month [Image 2 of 3]

    Celebrating Native American Heritage Month

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Keith Young, 15th Wing deputy commander, shares a children’s story about Native American culture with the Hickam Child Development Center at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 21, 2023. Young read books as part of the Native American Heritage Month event to spread awareness of Native American culture to preschoolers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

