Celebrating Native American Heritage Month

Col. Keith Young, 15th Wing deputy commander, shares a children’s story about Native American culture with the Hickam Child Development Center at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 21, 2023. Young read books as part of the Native American Heritage Month event to spread awareness of Native American culture to preschoolers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

Date Taken: 11.21.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 by SrA Makensie Cooper