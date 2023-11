Team Fairchild demonstrates strategic deterrence readiness during Titan Fury 24-1

Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing observe KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew members practicing a rapid response during exercise Titan Fury 24-1 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 16, 2023. Titan Fury is a recurring total force exercise that ensures Fairchild’s Airmen are trained and ready to provide Rapid Global Mobility at a moment’s notice in support of strategic deterrence and the National Defense Strategy. During the exercise, Airmen demonstrated how various support activities contribute to generating and mobilizing KC-135s including security, maintenance, services, fuel operations and others. For decades, the KC-135 has been the backbone of air refueling around the globe because of its ability to extend global reach and project U.S. air power. This exercise is an example of how the 92nd ARW and the 141st Air Refueling Wing at Fairchild AFB are engaged, postured and ready with a credible force to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

