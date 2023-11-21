U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez, U.S. Southern Command senior enlisted leader, coins members of Joint Task Force-Bravo during a command visit to Soto Cano Air Base, Nov. 22, 2023. The U.S. SOUTHCOM command visit allowed the senior leaders to recognize the accomplishments of Joint Task Force-Bravo, and to celebrate the holidays with deployed personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2023 17:18
|Photo ID:
|8137000
|VIRIN:
|231122-F-RU464-1569
|Resolution:
|7817x5211
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. SOUTHCOM Command visits Soto Cano [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
