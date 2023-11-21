Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. SOUTHCOM Command visits Soto Cano [Image 7 of 9]

    U.S. SOUTHCOM Command visits Soto Cano

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez, U.S. Southern Command senior enlisted leader, coins members of Joint Task Force-Bravo during a command visit to Soto Cano Air Base, Nov. 22, 2023. The U.S. SOUTHCOM command visit allowed the senior leaders to recognize the accomplishments of Joint Task Force-Bravo, and to celebrate the holidays with deployed personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

