U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command, recognizes Joint Task Force-Bravo service members during an award ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base, Nov. 22, 2023. During the U.S. SOUTHCOM command team visit, Richardson recognized the 20 Soldiers and Airmen for their distinctive accomplishments during a two-week operational response in Panama during September. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2023 17:18
|Photo ID:
|8136998
|VIRIN:
|231122-F-RU464-1345
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. SOUTHCOM Command visits Soto Cano [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
