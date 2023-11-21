Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. SOUTHCOM Command visits Soto Cano [Image 6 of 9]

    U.S. SOUTHCOM Command visits Soto Cano

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command, recognizes Joint Task Force-Bravo service members during an award ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base, Nov. 22, 2023. During the U.S. SOUTHCOM command team visit, Richardson recognized the 20 Soldiers and Airmen for their distinctive accomplishments during a two-week operational response in Panama during September. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 17:18
    Photo ID: 8136998
    VIRIN: 231122-F-RU464-1345
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
    This work, U.S. SOUTHCOM Command visits Soto Cano [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JTF-Bravo
    JTF-B
    ARSOUTH
    AFSOUTH

