U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command, delivers remarks during an award ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base, Nov. 22, 2023. During the U.S. SOUTHCOM command team visit, Richardson recognized the 20 Soldiers and Airmen for their distinctive accomplishments during a two-week operational response in Panama during September. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 17:18 Photo ID: 8136997 VIRIN: 231122-F-RU464-1045 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 835.25 KB Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. SOUTHCOM Command visits Soto Cano [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.