U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez, U.S. Southern Command senior enlisted leader, receive a flightline brief from Lt. Col. Anthony Rendon, 612th Air Base Squadron Commander, at Soto Cano Air Base, Nov. 22, 2023. The U.S. SOUTHCOM command visit allowed the senior leaders to recognize the accomplishments of Joint Task Force-Bravo, and to celebrate the holidays with deployed personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 17:18 Photo ID: 8136995 VIRIN: 231122-F-RU464-1026 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.34 MB Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. SOUTHCOM Command visits Soto Cano [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.