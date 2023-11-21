Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rocky Warrior Restaurant Thanksgiving Meal [Image 9 of 9]

    Rocky Warrior Restaurant Thanksgiving Meal

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Benjamin Hale 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers, Families and Civilians gather for a Thanksgiving meal at the Rocky Warrior Restaurant, Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 21, 2023.
    The Rocky Warrior Restaurant recently opened for Soldiers and Families assigned to 3rd Infantry Division and is located at building 726 on Fort Stewart. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)

    Thanksgiving
    Fort Stewart
    3rd ID
    Thanksgiving meal
    Rocky Warrior Restaurant

