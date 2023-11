Soldiers, Families and Civilians gather for a Thanksgiving meal at the Rocky Warrior Restaurant, Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 21, 2023.

The Rocky Warrior Restaurant recently opened for Soldiers and Families assigned to 3rd Infantry Division and is located at building 726 on Fort Stewart. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 15:32 Photo ID: 8136760 VIRIN: 231122-A-GJ082-1005 Resolution: 1074x1327 Size: 251.86 KB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rocky Warrior Restaurant Thanksgiving Meal [Image 9 of 9], by PV2 Benjamin Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.