Senior leaders serve a Thanksgiving meal at the Rocky Warrior Restaurant, Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov 21, 2023.

The Rocky Warrior Restaurant recently opened for Soldiers and Families assigned to 3rd Infantry Division and is located at building 726 on Fort Stewart. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 15:34 Photo ID: 8136759 VIRIN: 231122-A-GJ082-1004 Resolution: 1035x1446 Size: 268.83 KB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rocky Warrior Restaurant Thanksgiving Meal [Image 9 of 9], by PV2 Benjamin Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.