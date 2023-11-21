Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Fairchild demonstrates strategic deterrence readiness during Titan Fury 24-1 [Image 2 of 2]

    Team Fairchild demonstrates strategic deterrence readiness during Titan Fury 24-1

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing prepare a KC-135 Stratotanker for takeoff during exercise Titan Fury 24-1 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 14, 2023. Titan Fury is a recurring total force exercise that ensures Fairchild’s Airmen are trained and ready to provide Rapid Global Mobility at a moment’s notice in support of strategic deterrence and the National Defense Strategy. During the exercise, Airmen demonstrated how various support activities contribute to generating and mobilizing KC-135s including security, maintenance, services, fuel operations and others. For decades, the KC-135 has been the backbone of air refueling around the globe because of its ability to extend global reach and project U.S. air power. This exercise is an example of how the 92nd Air Refueling Wing and the 141st Air Refueling Wing at Fairchild AFB are engaged, postured and ready with a credible force to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 13:33
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
    This work, Team Fairchild demonstrates strategic deterrence readiness during Titan Fury 24-1 [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Clare Werner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Total Force
    Interoperability
    Readiness
    Fairchild
    Strategic Deterrence
    Titan Fury 24-1

