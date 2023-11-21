Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army/Navy/Marines Football match in the Caribbean [Image 5 of 7]

    Army/Navy/Marines Football match in the Caribbean

    PUERTO RICO

    11.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Football is one of the many traditions in American culture associated with Thanksgiving. Virtually all levels of football, from amateur to the National Football League, play the game on Thanksgiving. Fort Buchanan, the U.S. Army’s home in the Caribbean, is no exception.

    Puerto Rico
    Fort Buchanan

