    3rd Infantry Division Soldier participate in the Turkey Bowl [Image 2 of 2]

    3rd Infantry Division Soldier participate in the Turkey Bowl

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Logan Jacobs, a member of the 3rd Infantry band, plays the National Anthem during the start of the 2023 Turkey Bowl on Forward Operating Site Boleslawiec, Poland, Nov. 22, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo taken by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II)

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Soldier participate in the Turkey Bowl [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Moses Howard II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

