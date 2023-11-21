A mother’s tribute: Gold Star family member volunteers in daughter’s memory

Jane Hughes, a military spouse and a Gold Star family member, wears a bracelet in remembrance of her daughter, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Danielle Crone, a former boom operator and optometry technician with the 931st Air Refueling Group in McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. Hughes lost her daughter in 2010. The term Gold Star gained recognition in World War I, when families displayed small banners with a blue star for every immediate family member serving in the armed forces. If their service member died in service, the family replaced the blue star with a gold star. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marianique Santos)

