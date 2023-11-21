Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nashville District names Barker Employee of the Month for September 2023 [Image 2 of 3]

    Nashville District names Barker Employee of the Month for September 2023

    CHARLOTTE, TN, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Matthew Dyman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Joshua Barker is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Employee of the Month for September 2023. He is seen here in the Cheatham Hydro Power Plant

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 11:35
    Photo ID: 8136082
    VIRIN: 231121-A-DO456-1002
    Resolution: 4048x2696
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, TN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nashville District names Barker Employee of the Month for September 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by Matthew Dyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    people
    employees
    electrician
    hydropower

