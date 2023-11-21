Task Force Marne Soldiers compete in Thanksgiving football scrimmage

U.S. Soldiers with 3rd Infantry Division Artillery and Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, currently deployed to Latvia, compete in a Thanksgiving flag football game called the Turkey Bowl at Camp Adazi, Latvia, on November 22, 2023. The Turkey Bowl is an annual U.S. Army tradition that helps to boost morale and camaraderie among the troops during the holiday season. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

