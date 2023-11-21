Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Marne Soldiers compete in Thanksgiving football scrimmage [Image 4 of 10]

    Task Force Marne Soldiers compete in Thanksgiving football scrimmage

    CAMP ADAZI, LATVIA

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with 3rd Infantry Division Artillery and Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, currently deployed to Latvia, compete in a Thanksgiving flag football game called the Turkey Bowl at Camp Adazi, Latvia, on November 22, 2023. The Turkey Bowl is an annual U.S. Army tradition that helps to boost morale and camaraderie among the troops during the holiday season. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 09:51
    Location: CAMP ADAZI, LV
    This work, Task Force Marne Soldiers compete in Thanksgiving football scrimmage [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock Of The Marne
    StrongerTogether
    Victory Corps

