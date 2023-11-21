U.S. Air Force Airmen Benjamin McDonald, 20th Fighter Wing Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, conducts a combined in-process between finance and medical for new Airmen at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C, Nov. 2, 2023. Shaw implemented a new integrated in-processing program with medical and finance to avoid future obstacles Airmen may have by creating a process where all Airmen information is updated in one visit instead of separate dates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)
Saving Incoming Weasels Time: Medical and Finance Join Forces
