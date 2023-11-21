Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saving Incoming Weasels Time: Medical and Finance Join Forces [Image 6 of 7]

    Saving Incoming Weasels Time: Medical and Finance Join Forces

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen Benjamin McDonald, 20th Fighter Wing Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, conducts a combined in-process between finance and medical for new Airmen at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C, Nov. 2, 2023. Shaw implemented a new integrated in-processing program with medical and finance to avoid future obstacles Airmen may have by creating a process where all Airmen information is updated in one visit instead of separate dates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

    This work, Saving Incoming Weasels Time: Medical and Finance Join Forces [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Finance
    Shaw AFB
    In-processing
    Air Force
    20th FW

