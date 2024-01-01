Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Driveway and Drainage Ditch Construction [Image 13 of 17]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Driveway and Drainage Ditch Construction

    HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Nathanuel Mansfield 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy Builder Constructionman Marisa Mireles, from San Antonio, Texas, left, and Builder 2nd Class Bryce Garcia, from Camp Verde, Arizona, measure a concrete form at the National Referral Hospital in Honiara, Solomon Islands, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Nov. 22, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Nathanuel C. Mansfield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 06:30
    Photo ID: 8135575
    VIRIN: 231122-A-XY016-1015
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.81 MB
    Location: HONIARA, SB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Driveway and Drainage Ditch Construction [Image 17 of 17], by CPL Nathanuel Mansfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Labor and Delivery
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Labor and Delivery
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Labor and Delivery
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Labor and Delivery
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Driveway and Drainage Ditch Construction
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Driveway and Drainage Ditch Construction
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Driveway and Drainage Ditch Construction Nov. 22
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Driveway and Drainage Ditch Construction Nov. 22
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Driveway and Drainage Ditch Construction
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Driveway and Drainage Ditch Construction
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Driveway and Drainage Ditch Construction
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Driveway and Drainage Ditch Construction
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Driveway and Drainage Ditch Construction
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Driveway and Drainage Ditch Construction
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Driveway and Drainage Ditch Construction
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Driveway and Drainage Ditch Construction
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Driveway and Drainage Ditch Construction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Seabees
    Engineering
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1
    Pacific Partnership 24-1
    Pacific Partnership 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT