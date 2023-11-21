Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein hosts suicide awareness events

    Ramstein hosts suicide awareness events

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.18.2023

    Photo by Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Luke Li, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health clinic psychiatrist, facilitates a discussion during a suicide awareness event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 18, 2023. A suicide awareness event was held to raise awareness on suicide awareness among members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community. The intent of the event, and future events, is to create an environment where the importance of mental health and the warning signs of suicide awareness is discussed and participants are encouraged to be a wingman for their coworkers and loved ones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

    This work, Ramstein hosts suicide awareness events [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein hosts suicide awareness events
    Ramstein hosts suicide awareness events

    Ramstein hosts suicide awareness events

    Ramstein
    KMC
    Suicide Awareness

