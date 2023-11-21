U.S. Air Force Maj. Luke Li, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health clinic psychiatrist, facilitates a discussion during a suicide awareness event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 18, 2023. A suicide awareness event was held to raise awareness on suicide awareness among members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community. The intent of the event, and future events, is to create an environment where the importance of mental health and the warning signs of suicide awareness is discussed and participants are encouraged to be a wingman for their coworkers and loved ones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.18.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 03:26 Photo ID: 8135513 VIRIN: 231118-F-TC518-1023 Resolution: 5069x3536 Size: 1.03 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein hosts suicide awareness events [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.