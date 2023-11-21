A paper with information about resources to help those affected by suicide sits on a table during a suicide awareness event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 18, 2023. Information relevant to the movie watched, which contains themes related to suicide to fuel discussion, is written, as well as expenses the main character struggles with, leading him to consider suicide. Attendees watched “It’s A Wonderful Life” to initiate discussion about suicide awareness and prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)
|11.18.2023
|11.22.2023 03:26
|8135512
|231118-F-TC518-1011
|4013x3079
|899.25 KB
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|5
|0
Ramstein hosts suicide awareness events
