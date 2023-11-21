Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein hosts suicide awareness events [Image 1 of 2]

    Ramstein hosts suicide awareness events

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.18.2023

    Photo by Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A paper with information about resources to help those affected by suicide sits on a table during a suicide awareness event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 18, 2023. Information relevant to the movie watched, which contains themes related to suicide to fuel discussion, is written, as well as expenses the main character struggles with, leading him to consider suicide. Attendees watched “It’s A Wonderful Life” to initiate discussion about suicide awareness and prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 03:26
    Photo ID: 8135512
    VIRIN: 231118-F-TC518-1011
    Resolution: 4013x3079
    Size: 899.25 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein hosts suicide awareness events [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein hosts suicide awareness events
    Ramstein hosts suicide awareness events

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ramstein hosts suicide awareness events

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein
    KMC
    Suicide Awareness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT